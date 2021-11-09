The new CUPRA Born Design Preview in Vapor Grey

The CUPRA Born is shifting the market, the impulse of a new era.

The first 100% electric vehicle from the unconventional challenger brand delivers an emotional design and instantaneous performance, while challenging the status quo.

The CUPRA Born delivers an advanced powertrain to produce instantaneous performance matched to a chassis that delivers driving emotions in any driving scenario.

And with stimulating design to help CUPRA’s first all-electric vehicle stand out, the CUPRA Born is ready to shake things up in the market.

The CUPRA Born marks a new era for the brand, joining the electrified CUPRA range together with the plug-in hybrid variants of the CUPRA Leon, CUPRA Leon Sportstourer and the CUPRA Formentor, all of which use electricity to maximise performance.

Moreover, it’s the first model to be delivered to customers with a net CO2 neutral concept, where energy from renewable sources is used in the supply chain.

The remaining emissions are offset by environmental and project investments certified to the highest standards.

And CUPRA’s first all-electric vehicle brings a reinvigorated ownership proposition.

As well as traditional models the CUPRA Born will also be offered under subscription contracts, with a monthly fee that will include the use of the vehicle and other related services.

It’s a move that will help CUPRA challenge the market.