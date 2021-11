Injured man rescued from cave after being stuck for two days

An injured man has been rescued from a cave after spending more than two days trapped inside.

The man was brought out of Ogof Ffynnon Ddu in the Brecon Beacons at around 7.45pm on Monday following a 54-hour ordeal.

Report by Alibhaiz.

