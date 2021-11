Rescue team hails cave operation a 'phenomenal success'

The team that rescued a man who fell into a cave system in the Brecon Beacons hailed the operation a "phenomenal success".

Rescuer Steve Thomas described the man, who sustained serious but not life-threatening injuries, as a "strong guy", whilst Andy Freem commended the "sheer effort" from all the volunteers.

Report by Alibhaiz.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn