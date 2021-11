Kwarteng: New nuclear technology fantastic for jobs

The government has committed £210 million to develop small modular reactors in the UK, funding that has been matched by private investors, at the Nuclear Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre in Rotherham.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng says it represents a "fantastic opportunity" for people in the region, and will offer a range of jobs to those across the industry.

Report by Alibhaiz.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn