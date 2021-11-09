Joe St. George provides analysis on President Biden's infrastructure bill

Scripps Washington correspondent Joe St.
George provides in-depth analysis about President Joe Biden's infrastructure plan that was approved last week.
Scripps Washington correspondent Joe St.
George provides in-depth analysis about President Joe Biden's infrastructure plan that was approved last week.
Lawmakers in Washington passed a $1.2 trillion infrastructure package this past Friday. It will deliver $550 billion in new federal..
President Biden's Approval Rating , Drops to 38%.
Yahoo! News reports President Joe Biden's approval rating has plummeted...