Tuesday Sector Laggards: Metals & Mining, Consumer Services

Helping drag down the group were shares of Hallador Energy, down about 17.9% and shares of Peabody Energy down about 7.6% on the day.

In trading on Tuesday, metals & mining shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.7%.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are consumer services shares, down on the day by about 2.6% as a group, led down by Diversey Holdings, trading lower by about 14.8% and Paypal Holdings, trading lower by about 12.3%.