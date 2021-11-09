'Squid Game' Creator Confirms Season 2

"Squid Game" creator Hwang Dong-hyuk confirms there will be a second season of the Netflix international hit, while co-stars Jung HoYeon and Park Hae-soo are revelling in their rise to international recognition.
The smash hit Korean drama will return for a fresh batch of episodes after its first season broke records.
Success doesn't necessarily mean you’ve hit the jackpot, at least that’s the case for the “Squid Game” creator, who said..