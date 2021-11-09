Tuesday 11/9 Insider Buying Report: BDSI, BALY

Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money.

On Friday, BioDelivery Sciences International's Director, Kevin Kotler, made a $894,566 purchase of BDSI, buying 257,800 shares at a cost of $3.47 each.

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc is trading up about 2.8% on the day Tuesday.

Before this latest buy, Kotler made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $960,500 shares for a cost of $3.20 each.

And also on Friday, President, Interactive Robeson Reeves purchased $258,750 worth of Bally's, purchasing 5,750 shares at a cost of $45.00 each.

This buy marks the first one filed by Reeves in the past year.

Bally's is trading up about 5.9% on the day Tuesday.