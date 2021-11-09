Who are the 'Island Boys' on TikTok?

TikTok is fascinated with a set of fraternal twins known as the Island Boys.The 20-year-old brothers became internet phenomenons with their freestyle song "Island Boys".The polarizing track has had some humming its tune and others roasting it unapologetically.The Island Boys are a pair offraternal twins from South Florida.Franky Venegas uses the online pseudonym Kodiyakredd, while Alex Venegas goes by Flyysoulja.Kodiyakredd has 1.3 million followers on TikTok while Flyysoulja has 2.5 million followers.The twins were born on July 16, 2001 and are of Cuban heritage.The brothers admit to having numerous encounters with the police growing up.They were kicked out of their home when they turned 18 when their mom became fed up with their behavior.The Venegas brothers sell Island Boys merchandise and make videos on Cameo.According to Exact Net Worth, the Island Boys have an estimated net worth of $100,000.Although their song received mixed reviews, it was a viral hit nonetheless