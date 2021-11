Lady Gaga: “My View On Love Changes All The Time”

Lady Gaga blows us away with her potrayal of Patrizia Reggiani in Ridley Scott's brand new movie, House Of Gucci and reveals she wasn't as nervous acting this time around at the UK Premiere in London.

Report by Jonesl.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn