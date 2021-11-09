Remembering Dean Stockwell, ‘Quantum Leap’ and ‘Married to the Mob’ Actor, Who Died at 85 | THR News

Dean Stockwell, whose eclectic seven-decade career included the leading role in 'The Boy With Green Hair,' an Oscar nomination for 'Married to the Mob' and a starring turn on 'Quantum Leap,' has died.
He was 85.
Dean Stockwell, , ‘Quantum Leap’ Star, Dead at 85.
According to 'Deadline,'
Stockwell died at home of
natural..
The veteran actor was known for his wide variety of roles — from sci-fi tv shows such as Quantum Leap and Battlestar Galactica,..