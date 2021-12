Widow looking for more answers from Chesapeake Police after husband's death during police pursuit

THIS SUMMER -- THI SIS THETELEPHONE POLE THAT MARCUSJEFFRIES LAUNCHED HIS CAR INTO-- LEAVING A PIECE OFUNRECOGNIZABLE MANGLED METAL--- WHILE HIS WIFE ADMITS HEWAS FLEEING FROM POLICE ANDEVEN DRINKING -- SHE IS NOTSATISFIED WITH WHAT POLICE ARETELLING HER OR RELEASING TOHER.VENEECA JEFFRIES SAYS HER LATEHUSBAND WAS A WELL KNOWNBARBER -- LOVED BY MANY N ITHESOUTH NOOLRFK COMMUNITY -- 200I RECEIVED A CALL HE TOLD MEWAY BACK TO THE HOUSEN ITHEEARLY MORNING HOURS OF MAY 16- 43 YEAR OLD MARCUS JEFFRIESLEFT A NIGHTCLUB BUT NEVERMADE IT HOME.

305 I SAW BODYLAYING ON GROUND JUST STARTEDSCREAMING CUS I KNEW AT THATPOINT THAT WAS HIM MARCUSRACSHED HIS CAR INTO THISTELEPHONE POLE -- ALL THAT WASLEFT WAS CRUMPLED, ANCD RUSHEDMETAL....HIS WIFE ADMITS HEHAD ALCOHOL IN HIS SYSTEM 347THERE ARE TOO MANY ACCIDNETSIN CHESAPEAKE AND PEOPLELOSING THEIR LIVES LOVED ONESGETTING PHONE CALLS THEIRLOVED ONES ARE DRIVING.

OURRESEARCH SHOWS THERE WEREACTUALLY 6 POLICE PURUISTS INTHE CITY OF CHESAPEAKE BETWEENMAY AND JULY -- 1504 REASON WEBROUGHT LIGHT IS WE DN'OT KNOWWHAT REALLY HAPPENED THATNIGHT.

BUT POLICE SAY THEY DO-- THEY TELL US OFFICERSSPOTTED A CAR DVRIINGERRATCILTY NEAR BERKELY ANDCAMPOSTELLA - THEY ATTEMPTEDTO STOP THE CAR, BUT SAYJEFFRIES FLED.

-SOEMTHING HISWIFE WILL READILY ADMIT TOASHE HAD JUST GOTTEN OUT OF JAIL.

OFFICERS SAY A POLICEPURSUIT THRU NEIGHBORHOODSENSUED AND THEY LOST SIGHT OFTHE VEHICLE BECAUSE IT WASSMOKING - - BUT VENEECADISAGREES NATS --DOORBELLVIDEO SHOWING US THIS DOORBELLVIDEO FROM THE PURSUIT --WHERE POLICE ARE CLEARLYTRAILING JEFFERIES..... 920THAT WAS MARCUS' DECISION TORUN THAT ULTIMATELY COST HISLIFE, WHAT IM FOCUSED ON ISPOLICIES AND PROCEDURES OFPOLICE CHIEF SO ANOTHER FAMILYWONT GET A PHONE CALL.MARCUS'S WIFE AND CONSULTANTBELIEVE THAT POLICE MAY HAVEUSED A PIT MANUEVER OR PUSHEDHIM INTO THE PO -LE CAUSINGHIS DEATH -- EARL 615 THAT'SMY CONCERN IF THEY CAN PROVEIT DIDN'T HAPPEN WE ARE GOOD,BUT THEY HAVEN'T.THE POLICE PURSUIT POLICY INCHESAPEAKE IS UP TO THEOFFICERS DISCRETION WITHSUPERVISOR OVERSIGHT, BUT NEEDFOR AN ARREST MUST OUTWEIGHTTHE RISK OF PURSUIT - POLICETELL US THEY DO NOT HAVE DASHCAM VIDEO, BUT THEY HAVE BODYCAM -- SOMETHING VENEECA ASKEDTO SEE THRU A FOIA REQUEST --THAT THEY HAVE UP UNTIL NEXTWEEK TO COMPLY TO.

