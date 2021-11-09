A man's 40-year fight to clear his name of two murders he claims to have never committed

A man is seeking a pardon from Governor Larry Hogan after spending 32-years behind bars for a double murder he says he didn't commit.
A man is seeking a pardon from Governor Larry Hogan after spending 32-years behind bars for a double murder he says he didn't commit.
Watch VideoThe case of three white men charged with murder in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery went to the jury Tuesday after a trial..
When it comes to black and brown women, women like 29-year old Ashlea Aldrich from Macy Nebraska, information is hard to come by...