Twitter Blue Subscription Service , Launches in US.

Twitter Blue has been tested in Australia and Canada since June.

On Nov.

9, it became available for users in America and New Zealand.

It's available for Android, iOS and web users and costs $2.99 per month.

The service will allow access to ad-free articles from over 300 U.S.-based news outlets.

Subscribers will also have the ability to undo a tweet and upload videos up to 10 minutes long.

Based on subscribers' reading habits, Twitter will pay a portion of their fees to participating news sites.

Our goal is that each site makes 50% more per person than they would make serving ads to that person, Tony Haile, Twitter's senior director of product, via CNBC.

At Twitter, we recognize that a great public conversation requires a thriving journalism ecosystem, so with Blue we’re not just trying to enable a better internet for subscribers but a better internet for journalism, too, Tony Haile, Twitter's senior director of product, via CNBC