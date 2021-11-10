Skip to main content
Anderson County coroner identifies passenger killed in suspected DUI crash

Credit: WYFF
Duration: 00:32s 0 shares 4 views

A man killed in a suspected DUI crash was identified Tuesday, according to the Anderson County Coroner's Office.

COUNTY, KYLIE JONES, WYF4FNEWS.CAROL: A DRIVER FACES DUICHARGES AFTER A DEADLY CRASHN IANDERSON COUNTY.TROOPERS SAY THE WRECK HAPPENEDJUST BEFORE 6:30 P.M.

LASTNIGHT.THEY TELL US THE DRIVER OF APICK GOPURAS TURNING ON TO OLDGREEN POND ROAD AND HIT A CAR.WE WERE SENT THIS VIDEO.THE CORONER SAYS A PASSENGER INTHE CAR, 55-YEAR-OLD CHARLESPETTY GREW DIED IN THE HOSPITAL.BOTH DRIVERS WERE HURT.

