Whip Up the Perfect Cappuccino

Originating in Italy, the cappuccino conjures up images of gourmet coffee shops.

While the drink may seem too fancy to sip at home, it is easier to make than you think.

With a few key ingredients (espresso, steamed milk, and frothed milk), and some tips, you can create the café sensation in your kitchen.

The classic cappuccino contains equal parts espresso, steamed milk, and foamed milk.

Here's what you need to know about each component, including the cup.