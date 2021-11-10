In-Depth: What would it take to end offshore oil drilling near California?

The U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement estimates it would cost $1.6 billion to remove all 23 oil platforms in federal waters near California.
But experts say federal law adds another layer of complexity.
The U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement estimates it would cost $1.6 billion to remove all 23 oil platforms in federal waters near California.
But experts say federal law adds another layer of complexity.
Actress and activist Jane Fonda called for an end to offshore drilling during a rally in Laguna Beach, Calif. on Monday where the..