Long-stalled Fontainebleau Las Vegas project to open by end of 2023

WALL.... THREE DIFFERENT TIMES.NEW AT SIX...AFTER MULTIPLEOWNERSHIPS... AND NAMECHANGES--- THE LONG-STALLED...FONTAINE-BLEAU PROJECT IS BACKON--- AGAIN.THE RESORT HOTEL... ON THENORTH END OF THE STRIP... ISRESUMING FULL CONSTRUCTIONEFFORTS ... AND IS SLATED TOOPEN ... WITHIN A COUPLE OFYEARS.13 ACTION NEWSREPORTER.... JOHN DOMOL GIVESUS...A RARE LOOK.... INSIDETHE GROUNDS...*AND*...TELLS US..... WHY THISTIME..... WILL BE DIFFERENT.FONTAINEBLEAU IS, ONCE AGAIN, ACOMEBACK STORY FOR THE CITY OFLAS VEGAS.

AND WITH AN ESTIMATED6,000 PERMANENT JOBS AND ANADDITIONAL 3,300 CONSTRUCTIONJOBS LEADING UP TO THAT POINT,IT PLAYS A VITAL ROLE IN THEFUTURE OF OUR CITY."What makes this time differentfromll a the other times?""Well, the economy’s on arebound.

This is really a showthat the renaissance of LasVegas, we’re coming back.Resorts World across the streetjust t gofinished, so it’sexciting and I think this timeit’s really going to happen."THE BIG BLUE BUILDING ON THESTRIP FIRST BROKE GROUND IN2007.A RECESSION AND A PANDEMICLATER ALONG WITH OWNERSHIPCOMPLICATIONS IT’S FINALLY BACKON THE RAILS--- AND THE TAXREVENUE FROM THE FINISHEDPRODUCT WILL HELP REVITALIZEMORE THAN THE NORTH END OF THESTRIP."Which we can then use for bondsand the redevelopment agencygoes from here all the way downMaryland Parkway, all alongSahara.

So, we’ll be able tobuild hopefully thousands ofapartments and some mixed useand hopefully some other reallyfun things."IT’S BEEN SITTING THERE FOR OVERA DECADE, STUCK IN TIME.AND THERE ARE NO PLANS TO STARTFROM SCRATCH.

THE 67-STORYBUILDING IS SAID TO BE IN GREATSHAPE."Being dry, it’s pristine.

It’slike kind of a perfectscenario.""You know our brand is wellestablished in south Floridandaknown all over the world.

We’revery pumped.

We’re very excitedand we’ve got a lot of work todo and it’s got 100 percent ofour attention."IT’LL OPEN AS "FONTAINEBLEAU LASVEGAS", FINALLY BECOMING THESISTER PROPERTY TO THE LUXURYHOTEL IN FLORIDAY BTHE SAMENAME."Without badmouthing it, it’sbeen a tremendous eyesore.

It’sso big, you can’t miss it.

Yousee the holes, the windows thatare missing, and it’s just like,’Oh, my God, this represents oldLas Vegas.’ And now, when it’sdone, it’ll be the future.

So,you couldn’t be moretransformational and I’m soproud."FONTAINEBLEAU IS SCHEDULED TOOPEN BY THE END OF 2023.REPORTING INAS L VEGAS, JOHN