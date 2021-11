Teen honors military with bracelet

At first glance, Paige Workman's bracelet would seem to be nothing more than an accessory.

But this college student's bracelet is a reminder of her father’s commitment to serving in the military.

Since Paige was 4 she has worn that bracelet 24/7 through sporting events, school dances, and senior pictures.

But recently at school on her 18th birthday, she got an unwelcome surprise.