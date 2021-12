The science behind how parents affect child development | Yuko Munakata

Parents, take a deep breath: how your kids turn out isn't fully on you.

Of course, parenting plays an important role in shaping who children become, but psychologist Yuko Munakata offers an alternative, research-backed reality that highlights how it's just one of many factors that influence the chaotic complexity of childhood development.

A rethink for anyone wondering what made them who they are today and what it means to be a good parent.