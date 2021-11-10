Cincinnati moves to No. 5 in College Football Playoff rankings

The Cincinnati Bearcats are still on the outside looking in, but they are one spot closer to the top four in the latest College Football Playoff rankings.
The Cincinnati Bearcats are still on the outside looking in, but they are one spot closer to the top four in the latest College Football Playoff rankings.
WCPO.
9 NEWS AND SWITCHINGGES ARNOW, THE NEW COLLEGEFOOTBALL PLAYOFF RANKINGS JUSTCA MEOUT IN CINCINNATI, MOVEDUPBY ONE SPOT HERE TO NUMR BE5.
YES, THEY DID.
SPORTSANORCH CALEB KNOW IS HERE.KAYLA, HOW DO WE FEEL ABOUTTHIS?
YOU KNOW, I THINK IT'SWHAT MOST PEOP LEEXPECTED,RIGHT?
I DON'T THINK YOUCOULDN'T NECESSARILY ASK FORMORE FROM THE PLAYOFFCOMMITTEE.
MICHIN GASTATELO.
ST
Fans of Cincinnati football are asking the College Football Playoff selection committee to "just give us a shot."
Ohio State moved to No. 4 in the CFP rankings following its win over Nebraska and Michigan State's loss to..