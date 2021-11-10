In-Depth: COVID-19 crisis growing in Colorado

Colorado's COVID-19 crisis is growing with staffing shortages, ICU beds running low and some schools moving to online learning.
The Colorado Hospital Association activated its highest tier for ICU responses on Wednesday as the state sees the lowest ICU bed..
There is a potential healthcare crisis in rural Colorado communities because of vaccine mandates. County leaders in Otero County..