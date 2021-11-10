Production of the first-ever BMW i4 at BMW Group Plant Munich - Paint shop

The first series-produced BMW i4 has today rolled off the production lines at BMW Group Plant Munich.

The company’s home plant now manufactures all drive variants on a single assembly line.

“For the plant and team, the launch of the BMW i4 is a milestone on the road to electric mobility,” said Milan Nedeljković, BMW AG Board Member for Production.

“By 2023 more than half of all vehicles from our Munich facility will have an electrified drive.

The majority will be fully electric.

So Munich goes fully electric.” Setting up production of the fully electric BMW i4 in the confines of the almost 100-year-old plant, the conversion and installation of systems proved particularly challenging.

“We succeeded in integrating the new vehicle into our existing systems without halting production.

The team and our partners did an amazing job,” added Peter Weber, Director of BMW Group Plant Munich.

Space constraints notwithstanding, existing systems were removed, and new ones installed and ramped up.

“Our bodyshop is a shining example of intelligent, efficient integration.

Most of the new production processes for the BMW i4 can be carried out on the existing bodyshop systems,” Weber explained.