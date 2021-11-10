2022 Nissan Project Overland Pathfinder

The Project Overland Frontier is designed to cover even more challenging ground with more gear than a stock Frontier PRO-4X with added confidence and style – demonstrating its potential for customer modifications using readily available components.
The Project Overland Frontier is designed to cover even more challenging ground with more gear than a stock Frontier PRO-4X with added confidence and style – demonstrating its potential for customer modifications using readily available components.
The Project Overland Frontier is designed to cover even more challenging ground with more gear than a stock Frontier PRO-4X with..
Nissan has made a notable return to SEMA this year. As expected, the Japanese manufacturer had a few surprises up its sleeve...