Minister unveils new 'iconic' EV charging point

Grant Shapps says the new "iconic" streetside EV charging points will "help encourage people" to "get an electric car".

Speaking at the Design Museum in west London the transport secretary insists the cost differential between electric and traditional fuel cars is "coming down".

Report by Blairm.

