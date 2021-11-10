Richard Ratcliffe calls on Boris Johnson to help free his wife being held hostage in Iran

Richard Ratcliffe has issued an urgent plea to Boris Johnson to help free his wife, Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who has been detained in Iran for over five years.Speaking to Yahoo News UK from outside the Foreign Office, where he is on the 18th day of a hunger strike, Ratcliffe called on the prime minister to honour a promise he says he made to pay off a £400m debt to the Iranians that could expedite the release of his wife.Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a British-Iranian dual national, was captured by the Iranian authorities during a family visit with her daughter in 2016 on charges of plotting to overthrow its government.
The family have consistently denied the claims against her.