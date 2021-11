Police investigating after 2 people shot in Boston

LIVE ON SCENE WITH THE BREAKINGDETAILS.REPORTER: BOSTON POLICE TELLINGUS THAT TWO PEOPLE WERE SHOTAFTER GUNFIRE ERECT AEDFTER11:00 LAST NIGHT.THIS IS VIDEO AFTER GUNSHOTSWERE FIR AND POLICE OFFICERSSWARMED THE AREA.THERE ARE USING FLASHLIGHTS TOLOOK FOR EVIDENCE IN THIS AREA.THEY TRANSPORTED TWO PEOPLE FROMETH SCENE TO HOSPITALS, BUTCOULD NOT TELL US THE GENDER ORAGE OF THE SHOOTING VICTIMS.THERE ARE ALSO NO WORD ON THETWO PEOPLE SHOT OR ANYINFORMIOATN ON THE POTENTIALSUSP