Ankita Lokhande receives 'bride to be' gifts amid rumored wedding with Vicky Jain

The rumors of Ankita Lokhande getting married to her boyfriend Vicky Jain in December have been doing the rounds for quite some time.
Now, Ankita has dropped a major hint that rumors may actually be true.
#ankitalokhande #vickyjain
The rumors of Ankita Lokhande getting married to her boyfriend Vicky Jain in December have been doing the rounds for quite some time.
Now, Ankita has dropped a major hint that rumors may actually be true.
#ankitalokhande #vickyjain
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, who have been in relationship, all set to walk down the aisle next month. And the actress kicked..