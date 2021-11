Saudi minister denies accusations of COP26 deal blocking

Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman tells Channel 4 News accusations his country is blocking a deal at the COP26 climate summit are "a lie".

Saudi Arabia, one of the largest oil producers and exporters in the world, has been accused by Greenpeace of obstructing talks.

Report by Blairm.

