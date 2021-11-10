Luke Combs Is Not Prepping A CMA Awards Speech

Luke Combs might be up for Entertainer of the Year at the 2021 CMA Awards but he shares why he's not writing an acceptance speech.
Luke Combs might be up for Entertainer of the Year at the 2021 CMA Awards but he shares why he's not writing an acceptance speech.
#lukecombs
The guys of country music are stepping out for the 2021 CMA Awards! Thomas Rhett, Kane Brown, and Luke Combs all hit the red carpet..
The CMA Awards wowed! Luke Combs took entertainer of the year and Carrie Underwood and Blake Shelton were among performers. See all..