With So Many Zoom and Video Calls Happening, Do You Ever Wonder if Your Dog Understands What’s Going On?
With So Many Zoom and Video Calls Happening, Do You Ever Wonder if Your Dog Understands What’s Going On?

Video chat has changed the way we communicate, but as much as it’s been able to bring us close to our loved ones, has it been successful to bring us closer to our pups?

Buzz60’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.