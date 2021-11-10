Aaron Rodgers Confirms He Is Unvaccinated, Says He 'Didn't Lie' When He Said He Was 'Immunized'5

Aaron Rodgers said he wanted to "set the record straight" after reports came out this week that he was unvaccinated against COVID-19.
He previously said he was "immunized."
Aaron Rodgers said he wanted to "set the record straight" after reports came out this week that he was unvaccinated against COVID-19.
He previously said he was "immunized."
The NFL has fined quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers for violating COVID-19 protocols, days after news broke that..
NBA great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar speaks with CNN’s Don Lemon about Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, saying he..