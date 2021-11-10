Aaron Rodgers Confirms He Is Unvaccinated, Says He 'Didn't Lie' When He Said He Was 'Immunized'5
Aaron Rodgers said he wanted to "set the record straight" after reports came out this week that he was unvaccinated against COVID-19.

He previously said he was "immunized."