$240 vs $32 Thanksgiving Dinner: Pro Chef & Home Cook Swap Ingredients

Professional chef Bill Clark and home cook Lorenzo are swapping ingredients and hitting the kitchen for Thanksgiving dinner!

We set Lorenzo up with $240 worth of ingredients from chef Bill’s kitchen along with his instructions on making an unforgettable holiday spread.

To lend a helping hand, food scientist Rose dialed in to offer some of her trademark wisdom and encouragement.

Over with Bill, a thrifty $32 recipe from Lorenzo was being augmented and tinkered with in a quest to make it something gourmet.

Which of these Thanksgiving dinners are you taking a nap after?