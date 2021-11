Amber Alert issued for missing baby abducted early Wednesday

An Amber Alert has been issued for a 1-year-old Georgia boy who was taken in the middle of the night, police said.

THE HOSPITAL.LATER THIS EVENING WE’LL WALK, YOU THROUGH THAT BODY CAMERAFOOTAGE AGAIN AND WHATHE TSHERIFF IS SAYING ABOUT ETHCRASH.KYLIE JONES, WYFF NEWS.

4DESTINY: NOW TO THE URGENTSEARCH FOR A ONE-YEAR-OLD INGEORGIA, AN AMBER ALERT HAS BEENISSUED FOR BLAKE BARNETT INCLARKSN.TOTHAT’S NORTHEAST OF ATLANTA.POLICE SAY HE MAY BE TRAVELINGWITH SOMEONE IN A 2002 FORDEXPLORER.IT HAS A TAG APPLIED FOR SIGN ONTHE BA