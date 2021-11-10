Justin Bieber Slammed By Human Rights Foundation Ahead of Saudi Arabia Performance | Billboard News

The chairman and CEO of the Human Rights Foundation are calling for Justin Bieber to cancel a scheduled performance in Saudi Arabia “as a symbol of solidarity with the ongoing suffering of the Saudi people.”
The chairman and CEO of the Human Rights Foundation are calling for Justin Bieber to cancel a scheduled performance in Saudi Arabia “as a symbol of solidarity with the ongoing suffering of the Saudi people.”
The concert at the Formula One Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2021 will also feature performances by A$AP Rocky, Jason Derulo, Tiesto and..