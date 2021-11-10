FBI, SWAT deployed at Collinsville auto shop

FOR GOOD AFTERNOON NOON""2 NEWS OKLAHOMA AT NOON"GOOD AFTERNOON AND THANK YOUFOR CHOOSING 2 NEWS OKLAHOMA ATNOON.THE F-B-I SHOWED UP AT ANAUTOBODY SHOP IN COLLINSVILLE THISMORNNIG.2 NEWS OKLAHOMA HAS LEARNED ITIS A COURT AUTHORIZED OPERATION.OUR BRADY HALBLEIB JOINS USLIVE JUST DOWN THE STREET FROMWHERE IT )S HAPPNEING.

BRADY,WHAT DO WE KNO?WSHARON --WE )VE REACHED OUT TO THE F-B-I--And they tell us their agentsand SWAT team were sent toCollinsville around 6:30 thismorning as part of acourt-authorized operation.WE )VE SEEN AGENTS GOINGIN-AND-OUT OF an AUTO SERVICEAND REPAIR SHOP NEAR THE CORNEROF 5th and BROADWAY.A SPOKESPERSON FOR THE F-B-ITELLS ME THEY WILL BE HERE FORTHE NEXT FEW HOURS -- AND THEREIS NO THREA TTO THE PUBLIC.WE SPOKE TO A NEIGORHB WHO LIVESJUST DOWN THE STREET -- HE SAIDHE AND HIS WIFE WOKE UP TO ALOUD BOOM EARLY THIS MORNING.Alfred WellsCollinsville Resident08:49:11;20 - 08:49:20;42"I was laying in bed and Ithought somebody may have runinto my mail box and I hear"pow" and I thought )what is thworld was that?

)"We also reached outt he U-Sattorneys office but they aysthey can )t GIVE ANY INFORMATIONin AN ON-GOING INVESTIGATION