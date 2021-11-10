Skip to main content
Wednesday, November 10, 2021

More federal help comes to Billings Clinic to help with COVID-19 surge

More than 20 new federal workers in two teams have arrived at Billings Clinic to help the hospital deal with the area's COVID-19 surge.

