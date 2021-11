Carole Baskin Hits back At 'Tiger King 2' With Lawsuit, New Series

Carole Baskin became a household name with Netflix's "Tiger King", but now the Big Cat Rescue founder is clawing back at the sequel to the series, blasting producers for misrepresenting themselves.

Plus, she reveals her new series "Carole Baskin's Cage Fight" will continue her quest to end cub-petting and the private tiger trade.