Mariah Carey Teams Up With McDonalds to Launch Christmas-Themed ‘Mariah Menu’ | Billboard News

Mariah Carey continues her reign as the Queen of Christmas by spreading holiday cheer with some help from McDonald's.

On Wednesday (Nov.

10), the fast food giant and "All I Want For Christmas Is You" singer revealed a collaboration not in the form of a special meal (which J Balvin, Saweetie and BTS have done) but an entire menu with goodies for 12 days leading up to Christmas.