The Shrink Next Door on Apple TV+ with Paul Rudd and Will Ferrell | First Look

Here's your first look at the Apple TV+ dark comedy miniseries The Shrink Next Door, directed by Michael Showalter.

It stars Will Ferrell, Paul Rudd, Kathryn Hahn, Casey Wilson and Sarayu Blue.

The Shrink Next Door Release Date: November 12, 2021 on Apple TV+