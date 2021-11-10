‘Succession’ Stars Nicholas Braun And Matthew Macfadyen Open Up About Their Bromance
It turns out that Nicholas Braun and Matthew Macfadyen’s on-screen chemistry is 100 per cent real!

Braun (Cousin Greg) and Macfayden (Tom) gushed about their friendship while appearing on their very own ‘Entertainment Weekly’ digital cover.