‘Succession’ Stars Nicholas Braun And Matthew Macfadyen Open Up About Their Bromance

It turns out that Nicholas Braun and Matthew Macfadyen’s on-screen chemistry is 100 per cent real!
Braun (Cousin Greg) and Macfayden (Tom) gushed about their friendship while appearing on their very own ‘Entertainment Weekly’ digital cover.
Successions's Nicholas Braun and Matthew Macfadyen stand among sky-scrapers in EW's digital cover.