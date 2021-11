Astroworld Tragedy: Lawsuits Pile Up as Opioid Theories Emerge | Billboard News

As investigators work to unravel the causes of the Nov.

5 Astroworld Festival crowd surge, and who will be held accountable for the 8 confirmed deaths and hundreds of injuries, nearly 50 lawsuits have been filed and theories have emerged that opioid fentanyl may have also played a role in the mayhem.