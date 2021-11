New Amsterdam S04E09 In A Strange Land

New Amsterdam 4x09 "In A Strange Land" Season 4 Episode 9 Promo Trailer HD - Max takes drastic measures to help several undocumented immigrants after a fire destroys the church where they had sought refuge.

Sharpe and Malvo assist a patient with a life-threatening condition.

Dr. Reynolds is conflicted about his new position.

Brantley considers how to rectify the situation with Dr. Fuentes.