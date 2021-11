FBI Most Wanted S03E07 Gladiator

FBI: Most Wanted 3x07 "Gladiator" Season 3 Episode 7 Promo Trailer HD - The team investigates the murder of a professional basketball player’s wife, who was a famous lifestyle guru.

Also, Kristin and her ex-husband grow closer, and Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille (FBI series star Alana De La Garza) checks in with the team on the high-profile case, on the CBS Original series FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, November 16th on CBS, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.