La Brea S01E08 Origins

La Brea 1x08 "Origins" Season 1 Episode 8 Promo Trailer HD - With cold weather approaching, Eve, Levi and Ty return to the fort, despite their near-death experience there, hoping to learn 10,000 B.C. survival skills; Gavin's attempts to spare Izzy pain threaten to do their relationship more harm than good.