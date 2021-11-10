Food TikTok has a new boyfriend who infuses romance into every dish

This TikTok food bae infuses sensuality into every recipe he cooks!.This TikTok food bae infuses sensuality into every recipe he cooks!.TikToker Andy Nguyen (@soundsyum) is a chef who, according to his bio, likes to live romantically through cooking.Nguyen’s videos feature “subtle food messages” and delicious dishes that’ll make your cheeks blush and mouth water.Nguyen takes us on a journey with some spicy tuna bonbons.Nguyen slicing into a thick tuna makes food prep look like a euphoric experience.Nguyen’s masterful editing really comes into play in his video for avocado and smoked salmon Benedict toast.The clip begins with a shot of the finished toast.

Nguyen cuts into the buttery soft egg, and yolk oozes everywhere.He then places the meal on a tray for the perfect breakfast-in-bed complete with fresh orange juice.Nguyen’s videos are truly a sensory experience.Viewers are falling hard for Nguyen’s talent in the kitchen and on camera.“I’m so single that I watch these, then make them for myself,” said one user