5 Thanksgiving Hacks to Make Your Life Easier

Using these items, your holiday can run smoothly and stress-free.

1.

A cooler.

A cooler can help to free up space in the fridge.

You can also brine your turkey in one, or line it with foil and use it as a warming drawer.

2.

Aluminum foil.

If you don't have a wire rack, you can roll aluminum foil into coils to hold your bird up, allowing even heat circulation.

3.

Slow cooker.

A slow cooker is great for keeping mashed potatoes warm while the rest of your stove is occupied.

4.

A thermos.

A thermos can save you space on the stove.

Keep your gravy hot in it until it's time to eat.

And decant in a gravy boat moments before serving.

5.

Chicken broth.

If your bird is overcooked or cooled past room temp, a drizzle of warm chicken broth can liven (and moisten) the turkey right up!