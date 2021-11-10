5 Thanksgiving Hacks , to Make Your Life Easier.
Using these items, your holiday can run smoothly and stress-free.
.
1.
A cooler.
A cooler can help to free up space in the fridge.
You can also brine your turkey in one, or line it with foil and use it as a warming drawer.
2.
Aluminum foil.
If you don't have a wire rack, you can roll aluminum foil into coils to hold your bird up, allowing even heat circulation.
3.
Slow cooker.
A slow cooker is great for keeping mashed potatoes warm while the rest of your stove is occupied.
4.
A thermos.
A thermos can save you space on the stove.
Keep your gravy hot in it until it's time to eat.
And decant in a gravy boat moments before serving.
5.
Chicken broth.
If your bird is overcooked or cooled past room temp, a drizzle of warm chicken broth can liven (and moisten) the turkey right up!