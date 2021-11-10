Does Your Dog Have Feelings?

Dog owners may tell you that their canines can be quite expressive.

But do they have emotions?.

In short, the answer is yes.

Dogs experience emotions similarly to people.

Scientists generally acknowledge that dogs do have the ability to feel the same emotions we do.

The limbic system in the brain of a dog has a lot in common with that of humans.

They experience the same gamut of emotions... the emotional part of the brain is exactly the same.

, Dr. Stefanie Schwartz, veterinary behavior specialist, via The Dodo.

Some researchers say that emotions such as guilt, shame or pride may be too complex for dogs.

But, studies show that dogs can have high levels of the hormone oxytocin when experiencing love from their owners.

Oxytocin can also be found in infants being coddled by their mothers