NASA Delays Return Trip to the Moon Until 2025

The BBC reports that NASA's first manned mission to the moon since 1972 has been pushed back one year to 2025.

On November 9, the space agency's head, Bill Nelson, confirmed the news at a press conference.

According to the BBC, the delay comes as little surprise due to funding problems and a legal battle over the landing vehicle.

Recently, a federal judge in the United States upheld NASA's decision to award SpaceX the contract to build the lunar lander.

Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos contested NASA's decision in court.

Bezos reportedly claimed that the contract was originally supposed to be awarded to more than one bidder.

However, NASA said that a federal funding shortfall made the original plan impossible and left them no choice but to select one bidder.

Returning to the Moon as quickly and safely as possible is an agency priority.

However, with the recent lawsuit and other factors, the first human landing under Artemis is likely no earlier than 2025, Bill Nelson, Head of NASA, via press release.

NASA's Artemis program aims to put the first woman and the 13th man on the surface of the moon.

The first Artemis mission is scheduled to launch in February of 2022.

