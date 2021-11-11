Remembering Lt. Chad Brackman: MCSO lieutenant hit, killed in Scottsdale

A lieutenant with more than 20 years at the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office died Wednesday after he was struck and killed while directing traffic at an intersection in Scottsdale.
A lieutenant with more than 20 years at the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office died Wednesday after he was struck and killed while directing traffic at an intersection in Scottsdale.
The community is mourning the loss of a fallen MCSO Lieutenant who was hit and killed Wednesday while directing traffic.
MCSO has confirmed that an off-duty lieutenant has died after he was struck by a car while directing traffic in Scottsdale..